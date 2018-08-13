CQ man chosen as one of Australian's up and coming writers

Rockhampton-born Gregory James has been recognised as one of Australia's next best fiction writers.

A FORMER policeman who grew up in Rockhampton is in line to become the inaugural winner of the Banjo Prize, a competition to identify the nation's next best fiction writers.

From Birtinya, Sunshine Coast, and writing under the name Gregory James, he is the sole Queenslander in the five-strong list of finalists named by publisher HarperCollins today

The winner of the prize, named after the legendary Australian poet and author Banjo Paterson, gets a publishing contract with HarperCollins, with an advance of $15,000.

His submitted manuscript, Bordertown, is a crime fiction story set on the NSW/Queensland border.

The other finalists are Ruth McIver, Tim Slee, Sonya Spreen Bates and Monissa Whitely.

About 320 entries were received and the winner is announced on August 31.

In partnership with News Regional Media, two runners-up will each receive a written assessment of their manuscript from HarperCollins.