Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rockhampton-born Gregory James has been recognised as one of Australia's next best fiction writers.
Rockhampton-born Gregory James has been recognised as one of Australia's next best fiction writers. Contributed
Books

CQ man chosen as one of Australian's up and coming writers

13th Aug 2018 6:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FORMER policeman who grew up in Rockhampton is in line to become the inaugural winner of the Banjo Prize, a competition to identify the nation's next best fiction writers.

From Birtinya, Sunshine Coast, and writing under the name Gregory James, he is the sole Queenslander in the five-strong list of finalists named by publisher HarperCollins today

The winner of the prize, named after the legendary Australian poet and author Banjo Paterson, gets a publishing contract with HarperCollins, with an advance of $15,000.

Banjo Paterson.
Banjo Paterson.

His submitted manuscript, Bordertown, is a crime fiction story set on the NSW/Queensland border.

The other finalists are Ruth McIver, Tim Slee, Sonya Spreen Bates and Monissa Whitely.

About 320 entries were received and the winner is announced on August 31.

In partnership with News Regional Media, two runners-up will each receive a written assessment of their manuscript from HarperCollins.

banjo patterson banjo prize book awards fiction harpercollins newscorp writer
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Ex-worker sues for $2M after trip to toilet ends in disaster

    premium_icon Ex-worker sues for $2M after trip to toilet ends in disaster

    News AN INTERNATIONAL company that had a strong presence in CQ is being sued for $2.026 million after a worker slipped on a ferry trip during rough weather.

    • 13th Aug 2018 5:28 AM
    Armed robber arrested after threatening woman with scissors

    premium_icon Armed robber arrested after threatening woman with scissors

    Crime THE Zilze man stole a wad of cash & cigarettes from servo last week

    • 13th Aug 2018 6:20 AM
    Stanwell Power Station in line of fire at community forums

    premium_icon Stanwell Power Station in line of fire at community forums

    News CQ power station's toxic pollutants questioned

    • 13th Aug 2018 5:51 AM
    Beauty business booming faster than sisters can keep up

    premium_icon Beauty business booming faster than sisters can keep up

    Business The business moved to northisde after growing out their old shop

    Local Partners