A Rockhampton man was caught with a glass pipe and water pipe in his backpack
CQ man claims he’s drug-free despite police’s damning find

23rd Jan 2020 7:19 PM
A ROCKHAMPTON man says he stopped using drugs several months ago for medical reasons, despite being caught red handed with a glass pipe and water pipe in his backpack.

Stephen Mathys Robert Franken, 36, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 14 to possessing the utensils, used to smoke dangerous drugs.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Ellysha Geddes said at 6.30pm on December 12, 2019, Franken was intercepted driving along Cambridge St, Rockhampton.

Ms Geddes said Franken was acting suspiciously and was detained for a search.

She said police found a backpack on the rear seat of the car, which Franken said was his.

Inside the backpack, police found a small glass pipe used to smoke methamphetamine and a water pipe cone piece attached to an aluminium stem.

Franken told police he had not used drugs in several months and the items were not his. However, he did tell them he had used both items in the past.

Franken told Magistrate Jeff Clarke he stopped using drugs after he was diagnosed with emphysema.

“The glass pipe was not mine, but I take full responsibility for the water pipe,” he said.

Franken was fined $400 and the property was forfeited to the Crown. A criminal conviction was recorded.

