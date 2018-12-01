CQ man dies while clearing fire break

The raging cloud of smoke from the fires around Rockhampton. Fires are burning in Stanwell and Ambrose. The township of Gracemere was evacuated at 4pm on Wednesday.

The raging cloud of smoke from the fires around Rockhampton. Fires are burning in Stanwell and Ambrose. The township of Gracemere was evacuated at 4pm on Wednesday. Jack Evans

QUEENSLAND Police have confirmed a 21-year-old Rolleston man has died after trying to cut down a tree on a property overnight.

Police have said the man had been attempting to cut the tree with a chainsaw when the tree fell and trapped him.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said in a statement that the man was killed while clearing a fire break overnight.

Emergency services were called to the O'Brien's Rd property at 7.30pm on Friday and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other men where reportedly on site and attempted to assist the trapped man.

Investigations will continue and police will be preparing a report for the Coroner.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has offered her sympathies to the family of the man, saying the tragedy brought home the dangers of bushfires and the courage of those fighting them.