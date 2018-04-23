CQ man doused with capsicum spray after violent struggle

POLICE were forced to douse a man carrying dangerous drugs in capsicum spray last night after he resisted arrest in Rockhampton.

The 38-year-old man was reportedly acting suspicious around the Berserker Tavern before police were called to the area around 8.30pm.

A spokesperson from Queensland Police Service said the Emu Park man "ran out to the carpark" trying to resist police and "struggled violently", forcing officers to deploy oleoresin capsicum.

Police found methamphetamine on his possession.

Queensland Ambulance Service reportedly took the man to hospital post-capsicum spray.

He will appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court next month for possession of dangerous drugs and obstructing police.