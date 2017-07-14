CQ man four times over limit rolls car

Police arrested the man after the crash.

A REPEAT drink driver consumed half a bottle of rum just hours before he swerved off the road and rolled his car.

Stanwell man Graham William Ezzy might have had good intentions to drive but alcohol clouded his judgement.

The Rockhampton Magistrates Court heard at 3.10pm on May 14, 2017, Ezzy "drove along Stanwell-Warloula Road heading to a friend's house”.

"He had consumed half a bottle of rum that morning and was driving to his friend's to assist with flood prep,” the court heard.

"His blood alcohol content read 0.258.

"He has a three-page 'considerable' history with three other cases of high-range drink driving.”

Ezzy blew 0.22 in 2007, 0.182 in 2003 and frequently drove over the limit in the 1990s.

But Ezzy's defence told the court the 67-year-old does not consider himself an alcoholic.

"This occurred around Cyclone Debbie and he was going to help pull a pump out of a dam,” the court heard.

"He says he was surprised by a cow on the road and swerved to avoid it... rolled the car and injured himself.

"He calls himself a binge drinker, not an alcoholic,” the defence told the court.

Magistrate Catherine Benson told Ezzy he was lucky it had been 10 years since his last offence.

"We have rules in place for the safety of drivers and other road users, and fortunately no one else was hurt or worse,” Magistrate Benson told the court.

"This is extremely high and your history is troubling.

"If this crime had of been within the last five years, you would likely be going to jail.”

Ezzy was placed on 12 months' probation and disqualified from driving for 18 months.