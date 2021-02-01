CQ man hands himself in after viewing child pornography

Brendan John Drake, 54, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton District Court on January 15 to one count of using a carriage service to access child pornography material. Picture: iStock

A Rockhampton man handed himself into police out of fear of being caught after spending a week searching for and viewing child pornography.

Brendan John Drake, 54, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton District Court on January 15 to one count of using a carriage service to access child pornography material.

Prosecutor with the Commonwealth DPP, C Demarco, said Drake attended Rockhampton Police Station on August 27, 2019 and told police he had accessed child pornography over the past week.

Ms Demarco said Drake told police he used his laptop to search for and view child pornography.

“He viewed images of girls in sexualised poses, images of penetrative sex acts between adults and infants and images of children involved in solo masturbation,” she said.

She said Drake told police he opened about 60 links containing child pornography and viewed the material for about an hour and a half each day during those seven days.

She said Drake told police he confessed to the offending because he was afraid of being caught.

She said an examination of Drake’s laptop revealed child pornography material in his deleted files and evidence of child pornography in his browser search history.

Barrister Scott Moon stressed the fact his client handed himself into police.

“The police wouldn’t have found out about this offence other than the fact my client told them,” Mr Moon said.

He said his client no longer had a computer and had terminated his Telstra account.

The court heard Drake had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

Mr Moon said his client was under the care of a psychologist who he saw monthly, as well as a councillor he saw weekly.

He said his client was also on medication prescribed by his general practitioner.

Judge Jeff Clarke sentenced Drake to prison for 12 months with immediate release on a good behaviour bond for two years with $500 recognisance and a criminal conviction recorded.

Judge Clarke also ordered the forfeiture of Drake’s laptop.

