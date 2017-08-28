CQ man hospitalised after bull kick to the face

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue are en route to a property near Springsure after reports of a bull incident.

UPDATE 4:30PM:

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service have just returned from a property approximately 50 kilometres south west of Springsure after a man was kicked in the face by a bull

The man is suffering possible internal throat and spinal injuries on board.

The property owner was working on a water trough 10 kilometres from the homestead when a cow fell and became trapped near the trough, kicking the patient in the throat.

The patient made his way back to the homestead raising the call for help.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service delivered a Doctor and Intensive Care Paramedic to the property.

The patient was airlifted to Rockhampton in a stable condition.

RACQ Helicopter Rescue assisting at an incident 50km south west of Springsure where a man was kicked in the face by a bull. RACQ Helicopter Rescue

UPDATE, 12PM: MEDICAL professionals are treating a man on a Central Queensland property after he was kicked in the face by a bull.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service spokeswoman said a crew arrived at the property about 50km west of Springsure about 11.30am after they received the initial report about 9.30am.

The spokeswoman said it is likely the man will be airlifted to the Rockhampton Base Hospital.

Further information on the patient and his injuries is currently unavailable.

More to come.

INITITAL REPORT: PARAMEDICS are flying to a rural property near Springsure where a man has been kicked in the face by a bull.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service received the report about 9.30am, and are currently en route to the site 50km west of Springsure.

A spokeswoman for the medical service was unable to provide further information on the incident as the crew has not yet arrived on scene.

More information to come.