Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle Bev Lacey
News

CQ man killed after being struck by car in Bundaberg

Maddelin McCosker
by
22nd Apr 2019 10:34 AM
A CENTRAL Queensland man has died in Bundaberg Hospital after being stuck by a car on the weekend.

Police were called to the intersection of Childers Road and Kingswood Way, near Bundaberg, shortly before midnight after receiving reports a man had been run over.

The driver of the vehicle contacted emergency services and the 23-year-old Hidden Valley man was treated for injuries at the scene before being taken to Bundaberg Base Hospital, where he died on Sunday afternoon.

The Forensic Crash Unit are continuing to investigate and officers are now seeking information from anyone who may have been driving on Childers Rd and Elliot between 11pm and midnight on April 20.

In particular, officers are appealing to anyone who may have seen someone walking or lying on the road around this time to contact them.

Additionally, another motorist travelling on Childers Road is believed to have flashed their headlights, possibly as a warning to the driver involved in the incident.

Police would like to speak to the occupants of this car as they may be able to assist with investigations.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1900781665

