CQ man left with chest wound after early morning incident

1st Jan 2019 12:15 PM
POLICE are investigating the unlawful wounding of a 39 year-old man in Yeppoon early this morning.

Around 3.30am emergency services were called to a house in Jeffries Street to treat the man who had sustained a chest wound.

He was transported to hospital with life threatening injuries.

Queensland Police Service have confirmed a 22-year-old woman from Yeppoon, who is known to the man, is assisting police with enquiries.

Police say investigations are continuing into the incident.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

