CQ man lucky to be alive after being slashed

ROCKHAMPTON woman Vanessa Fielder, accused of slashing her ex-partner in the neck with a knife while he held their two-year-old daughter, was acting in self defence, a court heard yesterday.

Fielder faced a bail hearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday charged with unlawful wounding following an incident in North Rockhampton on March 31.

Defence lawyer Brian McGowran said at the hearing that his client intended to plead not guilty to the charge saying she acted purely in self defence.

He said Ms Fielder was interviewed by police about the events which took place at a Koongal address without her solicitor present before directing the court's attention to her cut lip, grazed elbow and bruised bottom which he claimed were a result of the incident.

Mr McGowran said when Fielder visited her ex-partner, with whom they shared custody of their daughter, he was suffering from depression and was "incredibly intoxicated”, leading to an argument and the violence.

Police prosecutor Jess King said Ms Fielder represented an "unacceptable risk” during her objection to bail, describing it as a "very serious incident” leading to the laceration on the neck, "which missed a major artery by centimetres”.

"This would seem to be an extreme reaction by this defendant to an argument, it seems she's armed herself with a knife and lunged at the victim whilst he was holding her two-year-old child,” Ms King said.

"That in itself is the most concerning feature of this offence, regardless of what happened beforehand, the risk that she posed to the victim and the child he was holding was extreme.”

Magistrate Cameron Press, who acknowledged while there was strong evidence which could lead to a term of imprisonment, said he was satisfied Ms Fielder wouldn't breach the strict conditions he set before granting her bail. She was remanded to reappear in court on June 6.