CQ man on the long road to retribution after run ins with the law

HOME FREE: Rockhampton man Jake Kevin Watts faced another long list of charges yesterday but has escaped with his freedom.

AFTER gaining notoriety from his supreme court case earlier this month, Jake Kevin Watts was back in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday.

Sporting a thicker frame from a year behind bars and his instantly recognisable facial and neck tattoos, Watts pleaded guilty array of charges he incurred last year that had not been dealt with during his previous sentencing appearance.

These included of unlawful possession of dangerous drugs (methamphetamine, testosterone, methadone, nandrolone, diazepam), possessing a drug utensil, unlawful possession of an explosive (shotgun shells), driving while disqualified, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, failure to comply with a police direction, possession of tainted property and driving a vehicle with a number plate issued for another vehicle.

Police Prosecutor Julie Marsden was forced to drop five other charges against Watts due to a lack of evidence before listing a number of incidences where Watts had run afoul of the law last year.

On May 2nd, 2016 Watt's was charged by police for possessing a stolen vehicle with stolen plates.

Watts was charged with multiple drug possession charges on May 23rd, 2016 for unlawful possession of methadone, testosterone and nandrolone after police executed a search warrant.

Ms Marsden said Watts was located by police July 12, 2016, at Bunnings Warehouse in Yeppoon driving vehicle displaying false number plates where police located clip seal bags containing quantities of methamphetamine in his sunglasses case.

On that same day, police executed a search warrant on Watt's home and located diazepam, a glass pipe and a box of shotgun ammunition for which he didn't have a licence to possess.

Police charged Watt's with receiving tainted property July 26, 2016 when they approached Watt's regarding a vehicle with stolen number plates he claimed had been dropped off by a friend.

On September 10, 2016, Ms Marsden said he was observed by police driving a motorbike on Yeppoon Rd with a disqualified licence and he failed to pull over while being signalled to by a police officer.

Defence solicitor Grant Cagney said his young client's misbehaviour was a consequence of his drug addiction which started with taking ecstasy in the nightclubs, eventually graduating to ice addiction.

He noted that his client had already served almost a year in pre-sentence custody and during this time, his client had gone from 65kg to 82kg and recovered from his drug addiction.

Mr Cagney said the chances for his client's rehabilitation into society were good considering his family's ongoing support and his willingness to continue with his mechanical apprenticeship while distancing himself from his old circle of friends.

Judge Cameron Press said Watts was very lucky to have parents there to support him in is recovery.

He released Watts into their care after sentencing him to two years in prison, suspended for two years with strict bail conditions including drug counselling and also disqualified him from driving for another two years.