CQ man remembered by loved ones after tragic fatal crash

Ben Hill has been remembered by his loved ones after his tragic death on Tuesday night.

TRIBUTES are pouring for popular Rockhampton man Ben Hill after he died in a tragic single vehicle accident on Tuesday night on Milman North Rd.

Despite his young age, Ben's larger-than-life personality and infectious sense of humour left a lasting impression on everyone who met him.

Ben's Uncle Laurie remembers his nephew's arrival into this world on July 13, 1998.

At Milman State School, he enjoyed a prominent role in his nephew's life as one of his teachers.

He had the pleasure of watching Ben grow into a young man and escape the rat race as a labourer on Long Island off Stanage Bay.

Ben had a love for fishing and the great outdoors.

He was described by his family as being exuberant and outgoing, and living life "a mile a minute”.

Ben was very social and was always up for a good chat and a beer with his mates.

The 20-year-old former Milman Primary and Glenmore High student was last seen heading to Milman around 9pm Tuesday.

When Mr Hill hadn't returned home that evening, his family went out looking for him the next morning.

They came across his vehicle on Milman North Rd.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at 7.15am, where the young man was pronounced dead.

The forensic crash unit is investigating, but initial findings suggest the man failed to negotiate a bend in the road and was not wearing a seat belt.

It is understood Ben was quite close to home when he crashed.

He will be dearly missed.