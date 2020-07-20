Menu
Emerald police intercepted a man driving without a licence.
CQ man reoffends for the third time in three years

Kristen Booth
20th Jul 2020 4:22 PM
AN Emerald driver has been caught driving with a suspended licence despite admitting he shouldn’t have been.

Shane Ethan Mott, 23, today pleaded guilty to driving without a licence, SPER suspended, at Emerald Magistrate’s Court.

At 11.50am on July 1, police intercepted a grey ute for speeding on the Gregory Hwy, Police Prosecutor Sergeant Kevin Ongheen said.

While pulled over, police noticed Mott’s licence had been suspended since February this year.

Police seized his number plates for 90 days when they found it was his third type 2 offence, Sgt Ongheen told the court.

“I knew I was suspended,” Mott said.

“I moved from my previous address and had received no letters.”

Magistrate Robert Walker said Mott had a “disappointing” history which showed two previous convictions for the same offence in 2018.

Mott was convicted and fined $400 and disqualified from driving for two months. The conviction was recorded.

Central Queensland News

