CQ man rocks the electric guitar in tribute to the Diggers

GROWING up in New Guinea, Paul Smyth holds a high level of respect and admiration for what the Australian Diggers had to go through during the New Guinea campaign in World War II.

The Norman Gardens resident said if the Diggers could fight in that climate, with dysentery, it owed every Australian to get up and honour them.

"It was an impossible task just to climb it, let alone fighting Japanese and disease at the same time," he said.

Paul, Jasmin and Matthew Smyth commemorating Anzac Day from their driveway in Wittenberg Way, Norman Gardens.

Paul, who works as a tax accountant, commemorated Anzac Day from his driveway in Wittenberg Way today, with his wife Jasmine and son Matthew, due to the global coronavirus pandemic cancelling ceremonies across the nation.

He even pulled out his electric guitar to play Waltzing Matilda on at the end of the special street ceremony.

"I was going to play the Last Post, but I forgot Trevor (Ivers) was a musician. It was fantastic, it sounds much better on an authentic instrument," he said.

"I decided to pick a tune that was familiar to the Diggers and one they would have known fighting wherever they were."

He said it was great to see people in the community respecting the Anzacs even though social isolation regulations were in place.

"Even though we are isolated, it is great to still see people showing their respect to the Diggers who we owe our freedom to," he said.

"As a nation, you forget Darwin was bombed and the Japanese were making their way down here. We could have been living in quite a different country than what we are used to.

"We owe our freedom to them, so it's the least we can do."

He said it was important people continue to remember the Anzacs, even as the generation passed away.

"Freedom is like smoke, if you don't tend to the fire, it goes out really quick," he said.

"So, keep tending the flames of freedom in this country so that we can continue to be the great nation we have been blessed to be."