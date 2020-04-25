Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paul Smyth playing Waltzing Matilda on his electric guitar.
Paul Smyth playing Waltzing Matilda on his electric guitar.
News

CQ man rocks the electric guitar in tribute to the Diggers

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
25th Apr 2020 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GROWING up in New Guinea, Paul Smyth holds a high level of respect and admiration for what the Australian Diggers had to go through during the New Guinea campaign in World War II.

The Norman Gardens resident said if the Diggers could fight in that climate, with dysentery, it owed every Australian to get up and honour them.

"It was an impossible task just to climb it, let alone fighting Japanese and disease at the same time," he said.

 

Paul, Jasmin and Matthew Smyth commemorating Anzac Day from their driveway in Wittenberg Way, Norman Gardens.
Paul, Jasmin and Matthew Smyth commemorating Anzac Day from their driveway in Wittenberg Way, Norman Gardens.

 

Paul, who works as a tax accountant, commemorated Anzac Day from his driveway in Wittenberg Way today, with his wife Jasmine and son Matthew, due to the global coronavirus pandemic cancelling ceremonies across the nation.

He even pulled out his electric guitar to play Waltzing Matilda on at the end of the special street ceremony.

"I was going to play the Last Post, but I forgot Trevor (Ivers) was a musician. It was fantastic, it sounds much better on an authentic instrument," he said.

"I decided to pick a tune that was familiar to the Diggers and one they would have known fighting wherever they were."

He said it was great to see people in the community respecting the Anzacs even though social isolation regulations were in place.

"Even though we are isolated, it is great to still see people showing their respect to the Diggers who we owe our freedom to," he said.

"As a nation, you forget Darwin was bombed and the Japanese were making their way down here. We could have been living in quite a different country than what we are used to.

"We owe our freedom to them, so it's the least we can do."

He said it was important people continue to remember the Anzacs, even as the generation passed away.

"Freedom is like smoke, if you don't tend to the fire, it goes out really quick," he said.

"So, keep tending the flames of freedom in this country so that we can continue to be the great nation we have been blessed to be."

More Stories

anzac day 2020 light up the dawn papua new guinea tmbcommunity
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Norman Gardens resident champions driveway ceremony

        premium_icon Norman Gardens resident champions driveway ceremony

        News Residents in Wittenberg Way stood in their driveways this morning, holding candles, to commemorate Anzac Day.

        Surprise spin in a vintage jeep on Anzac Day

        premium_icon Surprise spin in a vintage jeep on Anzac Day

        News A kind stranger gives a Rockhampton Vietnam veteran a spin in his vintage jeep.

        A different dawn service for CQ scouts

        premium_icon A different dawn service for CQ scouts

        News West Rockhampton scouts would normally stay up all night at their Eaton St den...

        One person in hospital after two cars collide

        premium_icon One person in hospital after two cars collide

        News Two adult women were assessed at the scene, with one suffering an arm injury.