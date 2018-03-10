Menu
A 21 year-old man was airlifted to Rockhampton after a single vehicle roll-over Saturday morning at St Lawrence
News

CQ man rolls ute numerous times and becomes trapped inside

vanessa jarrett
by
10th Mar 2018 4:02 PM

AROUND midnight Saturday morning, the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was tasked to St Lawrence, south of Mackay after a single vehicle roll over.

About 12.30am, a 21-year-old man was left with suspected head injuries and cuts and abrasions following the accident.

The 4WD vehicle had left the road and appeared to have rolled numerous times before coming to rest on its roof.

The patient was trapped in the vehicle before being released by emergency services as the vehicle sustained significant damage.

The patient was stabilised on scene by the Flight Doctor and QAS Critical Care Paramedic.

He was flown to the Rockhampton hospital in a serious but stable condition for further treatment.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
