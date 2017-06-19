CQ man submitted wife to night of sexual torture

Man submitted now former wife to a night of degrading and violent sexual offences which took place one night in May 2015 and he was found guilty of eight rape charges, one sexual assault charge and one deprivation of liberty.

A CENTRAL Queensland man is awaiting sentencing over 30 in charges, including eight of rape, one sexual assault, multiple charges for stealing animals, two of dangerous driving and one of assaulting a police officer.

The man, 57, appeared in the Rockhampton District Court on Friday afternoon where his sentencing was part heard.

Judge Michael Burnett adjourned the matter for a week after hearing from the Crown Prosecutor.

The crown prosecution asked the judge to declare the man a serious violent offender due to the degrading and violent nature of the rapes which took place one night in May 2015.

The court heard the man restrained his former wife, forced her to perform oral sex and digitally raped her with sex toys.

He also penetrated her vagina with his fingers and his penis. All this over the course of hours with the man photographing the acts and threatening to post them online.

Judge Burnett told the court he was considering a cumulative sentence due to dangerous driving offence.

The court heard the man was intercepted by police on the Capricorn Hwy on May 30, 2014 about 3pm heading towards Blackwater.

He refused to get out of his Landcruiser, sped off and did a u-turn 100m in front of an oncoming truck.

He then purposely rammed head on into a marked police car in which an officer sat, deploying both air bags and sending the car 6.55 metres backwards.

Later that night, another police officer came across the man on the Fitzroy Development Rd. The man turned his headlights off when he was half way across a bridge and proceeded to drive at the police car.

The officer was forced off the road to avoid a collision.

Judge Burnett adjourned the sentencing after questions were raised about the minimum parole eligibility period if he were to declare the man a serious violent offender and the impact of the extra time for the dangerous driving offences.

If the declaration is made, he must serve at least 80% of the rape sentence.