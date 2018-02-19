Menu
CQ man suffers possible spinal injuries at dirt bike comp

STABLE BUT SERIOUS: Mr Scott is flown to Rockhampton Hospital by the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service.
Shayla Bulloch
by

TYPE tracks were marked down a man's back after a serious dirt bike crash in Central Queensland yesterday.

Brett Scott, 47, suffered possible spinal injuries, rib fractures a scapula fracture and abdominal injuries after the accident at Foreshores, West of Turkey Beach around 2pm yesterday.

Initial reports indicated Mr Scott was involved in a two-bike crash on one of the Gladstone National Terrain track corners.

He was then run over by three other riders who were unable to avoid him.

Tyre tracks were visible down the middle of his back and a 20cm cut was bleeding on his body.

Mr Scott was wearing protective gear at Gladstone District Dirtriders Club's first meet of the year and was concious and breathing immediately after the accident.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue deployed Rockhampton around 2pm and transported him to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

More to come.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
