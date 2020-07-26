Menu
Damian Graham Russell pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to drink driving.
CQ man thought he was good to have some beers and drive

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
26th Jul 2020 5:00 PM
AN apprentice boil maker was in for a rude awakening after he thought it was okay to have a couple of beers and drive.

Damian Graham Russell, 43, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on July 23 to drink driving.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said Russell was intercepted driving on Elphinstone St, Rockhampton, at 5.25pm on June 19 for a random breath test and licence check.

Mr Rumford said Russell told police he had consumed four Great Northern beers between 3.40pm to 5pm that day.

He said Russell was on a probationary licence and had recorded a blood alcohol concentration of 0.036.

Russell’s defence lawyer Brendan Gimbert said his client was one week off going back to his open licence, but believed he was on his opens at that time.

Mr Gimbert said the reading indicated his client wasn’t drinking excessively.

“Had he been on his opens he would have been fine,” he said.

He said his client was working on a restaurant project at Stockland Rockhampton, and although he wouldn’t lose his job due to a disqualification, “he won’t be popular with the boss at work”.

Russell was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for three months.

