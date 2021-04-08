CQ man unearths ‘monster marsupial’ fossils near mining town

Jonathon Young found what experts believe to be the bottom right side jaw of a Diprotodon and a few other fossils near Blackwater.

Jonathon Young found what experts believe to be the bottom right side jaw of a Diprotodon and a few other fossils near Blackwater.

A Central Queensland man has discovered fossils of what experts believe is the largest known marsupial to have ever lived.

Blackwater’s Jonathon Young was “blown away” when he unearthed what appeared to be the bottom right side jaw of a diprotodon and a few other fossils near the mining town this week.

Mr Young estimates the fossils weigh about 3.3kg and hopes to try find the rest of the remains which he expects to be nearby.

While he is waiting for Queensland Museum to verify the fossils in person, its Head of Geosciences and Principal Curator, Dr Andrew Rozefelds, said from initial photos, it did appear to be a diprotodon.

Blackwater's Jonathon Young with part of the Diprotodon fossil.

Dr Rozefelds said it was a “nice specimen”, one of many fossils that had been found all over Queensland.

University of Queensland paleontologist Dr Gilbert Price said diprotodon’s, one of the most well known of Australian megafauna, were the were the Australian equivalent of an elephant or rhino.

He said they could grow up to about 1.8m tall at the shoulder and 3-4m long, with a skull that could measure over 1m alone.

“It’s such a strange and very unique animal. I find them such an interesting organism,” Dr Price said.

“It just happens to be that diprotodon was the absolute monster marsupial, getting up to 3000+ kgs. Just big, massive herbivores.”

While fossil findings of many species have been limited to specific areas, Dr Price said the findings of diprotodons had been recorded all over the country, with multiple findings in Central Queensland, including Capella and Rubyvale.

A diprotodon, the largest known marsupial to have ever lived.

Although the prime collecting area has been the Darling Downs region.

“It’s exciting. A lot of times people think they’ve found the next big thing but it’s generally just rocks, so to get stuff that’s real, stuff that’s confirmed, I think it’s great,” he said.

Dr Price said it was incredible to find another piece of Australia’s natural heritage, “another piece of the puzzle”.

“People have heard about dinosaurs but they don’t get to hear about the amazing things that used to occur in Australia,” he said.

“Something like the diprotodon is one of the real iconic extinct things that we’ve got and it’s a world record breaker – no other marsupial has ever been bigger than it.”

Jonathon Young found what experts believe to be the bottom right side jaw of a Diprotodon.

The youngest records of the animal is from about 40,000 years ago, with the oldest records dating back 1.5-2 million years ago.

Dr Price said records revealed they also lived at the same time as the first humans in Australia, the Indigenous people who were believed to be on the continent about 55,000 years ago.

“So you have an overlap,” he said.

“People have seen these walking around the Australian landscape, which is pretty extraordinary. It’s really remarkable.

“To have records of anything is a really important thing for science and understanding natural heritage as well.”