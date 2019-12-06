CQ man wins $20k after November weight loss challenge

AFTER realising that something had to change in regards to his weight and health, Blackwater’s Daniel Rayner took on CQ Nutrition’s $20,000 weight loss challenge to try and lose the most amount of body fat in just four weeks.

Keeping an eye on his kilojoule intake and working out at the gym twice a day, Mr Rayner took out the top spot – losing an impressive 10.75 per cent body fat and 12.2kgs and winning the whopping grand prize of $20,000.

Determined to get his health back on track and potentially pocket some of the $36,000+ prize money pool, Mr Rayner signed up for CQ Nutrition’s Health Challenge, an online weight loss program and competition designed to motivate Central Queenslanders to get on top of their diet and health.

The program, SCOOD, relies on the ‘science of food’ to help individuals achieve weight loss for life.

It includes online coaching, an accountability group and a smartphone app to keep participants on track.

“I have learnt heaps over the last 4 weeks. The knowledge shared and the support given has been awesome throughout,” Mr Rayner said.

“It’s still sinking in. I just want to thank Chris, Stacey and all who helped with this challenge.

“It was a hard slog and I gave it my all but I can honestly say I enjoyed the experience and have made some healthy changes for myself and my family.”

Even the creators of SCOOD were surprised by the outcome of the inaugural CQ Nutrition Health Challenge and the amount of interest the weight loss competition gained.

“We had 281 people sign up, with 242 of them completing the challenge,” CQ Nutrition’s lead dietitian Chris Hughes said.

“Collectively they lost 875.3kg at an average of 3.62kg over 4 weeks.

“We couldn’t be happier with the results that we have seen by our participants, particularly from the top three as they all had body fat mass changes greater than 10 per cent.

“SCOOD and the CQ Nutrition Health Challenge were created to help people live healthier lives. The results have exceeded our expectations.”

In second place was Central Highlands’ Davin Roberts, who pocketed $3000 after losing 10.43 per cent body fat and 12.7kg fat.

In third place was Mackay’s Tom Seaniger, who won $1000 after losing 8.6kg in fat and 10.25 per cent in body fat.

Central Queenslanders who have losing weight on their list of New Year Resolutions for 2020 will have the opportunity to register for the SCOOD weight loss program in mid-December by visiting www.scood.com.au.

CQ Nutrition will also kick off another $20,000 Health Challenge in February next year.

“Our challenge participants have been voluntarily posting incredible Before and After pictures in our Facebook group,” Mr Hughes said.

“They are motivating each other and the overwhelming feedback is how much better a change in diet makes them feel.

“The most rewarding thing for me professionally, is the feedback from participants that they finally don’t feel guilt from eating when trying to lose weight.

“They now realise that starvation is not the answer to long term weight loss.”