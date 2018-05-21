CQ man wins national motorcycle award

Michael with his partner Kayla at the AGM awards.

WHEN Michael Morgan left behind his diesel fitting career to try his hand at his family's motorcycle dealer shop, little did he know how far the move would take him.

In just two years, he has climbed the ranks to become Australia's best motorcycle apprentice.

When Mr Morgan's Motor Trades Association institute trainer, Peter Jaensch, nominated him for the Ulysses Motorcycle Apprentice of the Year 2017, he was shocked to learn he had knocked out other entrants from over the country for the top honour.

"I couldn't believe it,” Mr Morgan, 23, said.

Mr Morgan was contacted by the competition's national adjudicator, Graham Moore, after approaching Mr Morgan's parents and trainer for references.

"They read through the applications... and in the later stages, they had formal interviews which was 40 to 50 technical questions,” Mr Morgan said.

"They called me up a little bit after to let me know I'd won the zone award, which is for Queensland and the Northern Territory.”

Branch members present at the presentation in Emerald. Contributed

Along with a $1000 Supercheap gift card, Mr Morgan was awarded a brand new motorcycle and flights and accommodation for him and his partner to attend the AGM awards ceremony at the start of the year.

For Mr Morgan, his win comes down to not just a positive relationship with his trainer, but also his work ethic and "extra effort”.

"For me, I'm only there to benefit myself so I put a 110 per cent in everything I do and get everything done on time,” Mr Morgan said.

"It's only to my benefit to learn as much as possible and get stuck into it.

"MTA also do their own apprenticeship award and I won Apprentice of the Month too.

"I can't be doing too much wrong.”

Mr Morgan completed his apprenticeship "a couple of months ago” and now helps train another apprenticeship at his family business, Morgan Motors.

(L-R) MAOTY adjudicator Graham Moore, National President Jen Woods, Michael and National Vice President Peter Baulch in Renmark South Australia. Contributed

The business was started by his parents in 1999 and employees not only his parents but also his sister, who works at the front of the shop.

"I have a lot to do with fuel systems which I had no exposure to with trucks, so it was a whole thing to learn,” Mr Morgan said.

"It's surprising how much electrical work we do here.

"I'm not the service manager and since Dad is semi-retired, I'm usually out back running the workshop and doing all the complex electrical faults.

"When you think motorcycles, you think basic. But it's amazing how much electronics are coming through.

"I enjoy the diagnosis side of things and there's a variety... four-wheelers, road bikes, buggies; there's a lot of exposure to different engines.”