CQ man's confession: 'I must have a pretty weird mind'

HALLOWEEN is here, and odds are any ghouls and zombies you may run into this spooky season may not be the stuff of nightmares, but rather the creations of Jake Ziano.

The 22-year-old Rockhampton therapeutic case worker began toying with special effects make-up when he was 10-years-old, and after being asked to do some make-up on his brothers, his shared Facebook photos started to garner the young entrepreneur lots of attention.

"I said to myself I must have a pretty weird mind [with] the stuff I come up with,” he said.

Very soon, he was receiving booking after booking for parties and events: everyone from older people "to mothers bringing in their kids” and people just wanting to try something different.

"I ended up buying a few things and did a little bit and was a little surprised at how good it was,” he said.

"I ended up thinking about two weeks ago that I might try and do some make-up to try and make Halloween a little bit better and see if some people get really into it. I honestly just went from there and started doing it. [I] had a few people come and want to do some things and it just went crazy after that.”

The self-taught prosthetic make-up artist was inspired by his lifetime passion for movies and the effort that goes into behind-the-scenes production, particularly in regards to special effects.

His process is always different, and no creation ever turns out the same.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"I'll get someone over and I'll ask them if they want anything in particular then I'll just look at their face and kind of just picture what I could do and just do it.

"It's not even for the money really, it's just for the end result.”

Mr Ziano's passion for bringing a little horror to Rockhampton came when he noticed the lack of extensive prosthetic artistry and the region's disinterest in Halloween.

"I've seen a few people and they just have a bit of crayon under their eyes and I'm like 'come on, let's get into it' you know?”

For those wishing to dabble with their own gory creations, Mr Ziano suggests reading up on products if you are unfamiliar with them because some products "are pretty dangerous if not used properly”.

But most importantly, he encourages other like-minded artistic enthusiasts to take a chance.

"Don't be afraid to do something you've never done before.”