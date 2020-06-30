Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
TRASH TO TREASURE: Adam Dean Willadsen plead guilty to stealing at Emerald Magistrates Court after taking items from the Capella waste transfer station.
TRASH TO TREASURE: Adam Dean Willadsen plead guilty to stealing at Emerald Magistrates Court after taking items from the Capella waste transfer station.
News

CQ man’s ‘recycling’ efforts end in stealing charge

Kristen Booth
30th Jun 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CENTRAL Queensland man faced court after taking items from the local dump, which he was planning to resell for extra cash.

Adam Dean Willadsen, 34 pleaded guilty to one count of stealing at Emerald Magistrates Court today.

About 8.50am on May 28, a man who was later identified as Willadsen, was seen loading items into the tray of his ute at the Capella waste transfer station.

He took 13 batteries and many lengths of copper piping before securing the load and proceeded to leave, the court heard.

An attendant approached Willadsen before he left the facility and told him to return the items which were property of Central Highlands Regional Council, but instead he just drove off, police prosecutor Paul Cramp told the court.

CCTV footage recorded the events which identified Willadsen and his vehicle.

Police carried out a search warrant at his home where they located the items.

Willadsen told the police he thought the items were going to be destroyed at the waste facility and instead wanted to recycle them and get some extra cash at the same time.

“Once upon a time you could pull up at the dump and do that,” Willadsen, who represented himself, told the court.

“Cash them in and it’s just a little bit extra (money).”

He was fined $750 and a conviction was recorded.

The items have been returned.

capella waste transfer station central highlands regional council court crimes emerald magistrates court stealing
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Queensland border to remain closed to Victorians

        premium_icon Queensland border to remain closed to Victorians

        Politics Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has confirmed QLD's border will remain closed to Victorians, but it will open up to other states.

        CQ pub liquidation finalised with $800K debt outstanding

        premium_icon CQ pub liquidation finalised with $800K debt outstanding

        Money The company has been officially wound up with the future of the hotel unclear as it...

        • 30th Jun 2020 2:28 PM
        CQ mine takeover promises 200 new jobs

        premium_icon CQ mine takeover promises 200 new jobs

        Business The project is expected to be up and running within 18 months.

        Your questions about new Morning Bulletin format answered

        Your questions about new Morning Bulletin format answered

        News The Morning Bulletin format has changed, but our news is still the same.