CQ man's shocking crime spree lands him in jail

NOT content with sexually assaulting a Rockhampton teen, a bailed CQ man launched into an extensive crime spree to fuel his ice habit before police finally caught up with him.

Wearing green prison garb in the dock of the Rockhampton District Court, Joshua Brian Jansen, 27, stood for a long time pleading guilty to a long list of charges.

These included single counts of armed robbery in company, unlawfully using a motor vehicle, sexual assault, stealing, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, unauthorised dealing with shop goods, receiving tainted property, fraud (dishonest application of property of another), failure to appear in court, driving while a relevant drug is present in blood or saliva, fraud (dishonestly making off with payment), wilful damage, trespass and two counts of entering a property to commit an indictable offence.

Crown prosecutor Megan Jones revealed a shocking tale of Jansen abusing the trust of a Rockhampton family he knew through a sport he umpired.

She said after cyclone Debbie in March 2017, he begged to stay over at their house, claiming his house mate had taken his house key to Emerald.

It turned out to be a ruse to infiltrate the family's house to prey upon their teenage son, with Jansen initially entering the boy's bedroom asking for a hug and then later that night, entering the locked door to the room and getting in the boy's bed and touching him in the genital area for approximately a minute before the boy punched him in the jaw.

The boy was deeply traumatised by the incident and by extension the family, with details of the damage read out from the victim impact statement.

On bail for the sexual assault, the court heard how Jansen moved to Mackay where he was consuming half a gram of ice daily and launched into a brazen series of crimes from November 2017 till January 2018 to pay off his growing drug debt.

JAIL SENTENCE: Joshua Brian Jansen answered to a long list of charges. Contributed

This included being caught driving under the influence of drugs and breaking into a house and the same mini mart on two occasions, days apart, where he stole a total of $5000 worth of store goods.

His offending peaked when he and another man, armed with a baseball bat and wearing partial disguises, robbed a Mackay man in the early hours of late January.

When the man wouldn't hand over his car keys, Jansen pulled out a flick knife to threaten the man before making off with the car.

The police caught up with Jansen the next day.

Defence barrister Scott Moon passed on Jansen's apology and remorse to the affected family present in the court before describing several mitigating factors.

These included his client's tough childhood after his parents disowned him when he came out as gay at the age of 12 and Jansen being diagnosed with anxiety and depression and that methamphetamine impaired his judgement.

He said the robbery was done under duress, with Jansen threatened at gunpoint and that he had worked hard to rehabilitate during his six months in prison.

Judge Michael Burnett Jansen said "Jansen's attraction to young adolescent boys was concerning”, there was an element of "grooming and calculation” and he had "breached the sanctity of being able to sleep without fear” and that there were many aggravating factors in Jansen's crime spree.

The judge said while there needed to be a deterrence he also noted Jansen's suitability for rehabilitation before sentencing him to a total of four years' jail, eligible for parole May next year (factoring in time already served).