CQ man’s traffic record lands him in hot water

Kerri-Anne Mesner
4th Jan 2021 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

He just blew over the limit after drinking four XXXX schooners, but it was his traffic history that put him at risk of not getting a work licence.

Aaron Peter Souden, 33, pleaded guilty on January 4 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of drink driving.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said police intercepted Souden parked at a bottle shop on Dysart Connection Rd, Dysart, at 8pm on October 16.

He said Souden told police he drank four schooners of XXXX prior to driving.

Souden had a blood-alcohol content reading of .058.

Mr Fox said while there were no like offences on his traffic history, he had many speeding offences.

Defence lawyer Jack Blackburn said his client only had five demerit points and understood if granted the restricted licence for work, and caught speeding, he would lose his licence.

Souden was granted a restricted licence for the two month disqualification period handed down, along with being fined $350.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

