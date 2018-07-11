CQ Maroons back Rocky stadium upgrade
WHAT do these three Central Queenslanders have in common - apart from belting the Blues in tonight's State of Origin game at Suncorp?
They learned how to play rugby league at Rockhampton's Browne Park, a true Queensland Origin nursery.
Tonight Tim Glasby, Cameron Munster and Corey Oates (along with Ben Hunt who wasn't in the room for the photo) run onto Suncorp Stadium as proud Central Queensland State of Origin greats who learned their basics at Rockhampton's Browne Park.
All four, along with the Rocky-born Origin coach Kev Walters, want Browne Park upgraded and are urging Central Queenslanders to have their say as part of the State Government's feasibility study into redeveloping Browne Park into a major regional stadium.
The "Have your say questionnaire” is available for the next two weeks at:
Submission box at the Rockhampton Leagues Club, Cambridge St
Submission box at the Rockhampton Regional Council Chambers, Bolsover St
Online at: www.ditid.qld.gov.au/ tourism/special-projects /browne-park-project '
Browne Park Stadium Upgrade
For more information go to www.ditid.qld.gov.au/ tourism/special- projects/browne-park- project
Email: BrownePark@ditid.qld. gov.au
Phone: 1800 957 851 (weekdays between 9am and 5pm)