CQ Maroons back Rocky stadium upgrade

PROUD PLAYERS: Tonight Tim Glasby, Cameron Munster and Corey Oates (along with Ben Hunt) will run onto Lang Park as proud Central Queensland State of Origin players who learned their basics at Rockhampton's Browne Park. That's one reason they support the bid to upgrade the ground into a 12,000-seat stadium.

WHAT do these three Central Queenslanders have in common - apart from belting the Blues in tonight's State of Origin game at Suncorp?

They learned how to play rugby league at Rockhampton's Browne Park, a true Queensland Origin nursery.

Tonight Tim Glasby, Cameron Munster and Corey Oates (along with Ben Hunt who wasn't in the room for the photo) run onto Suncorp Stadium as proud Central Queensland State of Origin greats who learned their basics at Rockhampton's Browne Park.

All four, along with the Rocky-born Origin coach Kev Walters, want Browne Park upgraded and are urging Central Queenslanders to have their say as part of the State Government's feasibility study into redeveloping Browne Park into a major regional stadium.

The "Have your say questionnaire” is available for the next two weeks at:

Submission box at the Rockhampton Leagues Club, Cambridge St

Submission box at the Rockhampton Regional Council Chambers, Bolsover St

Online at: www.ditid.qld.gov.au/ tourism/special-projects /browne-park-project '

Browne Park Stadium Upgrade

For more information go to www.ditid.qld.gov.au/ tourism/special- projects/browne-park- project

Email: BrownePark@ditid.qld. gov.au

Phone: 1800 957 851 (weekdays between 9am and 5pm)