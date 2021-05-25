Menu
News

Falling cow carcass slams into Central Queensland meatworker

Timothy Cox
25th May 2021 4:25 PM | Updated: 4:40 PM
Paramedics are en route to the Teys Australia abattoir in Biloela to treat a worker injured by a falling cow carcass.

Early reports suggested the carcass fell from a chain onto a female worker.

The woman was wearing a helmet and remained conscious, but was said to be in pain and not alert.

The reports also suggested there is currently no power at the meatworks as a result of an explosion at the Callide Power Station.

More to come.

Originally published as CQ meatworker hit by falling cow carcass

