Falling cow carcass slams into Central Queensland meatworker
Paramedics are en route to the Teys Australia abattoir in Biloela to treat a worker injured by a falling cow carcass.
Early reports suggested the carcass fell from a chain onto a female worker.
The woman was wearing a helmet and remained conscious, but was said to be in pain and not alert.
The reports also suggested there is currently no power at the meatworks as a result of an explosion at the Callide Power Station.
More to come.
Originally published as CQ meatworker hit by falling cow carcass