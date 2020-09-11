CQ memorial project to get state funding

The Baralaba Progress Association and the Baralaba Historical Society have been planning the upgrade since 2015.

A COMMUNITY project five years in the making will be funded by the State Government.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced yesterday.

The funding will be part of the Queensland Veterans’ Memorial Grants Program.

The Baralaba and District Progress Association would receive $23,219 to update the Baralaba war memorial.

The Progress Association and the Baralaba and District Historical Society decided in 2015, a century after the beginning of World War I, the memorial should contain the names of all the local people who signed up to any past war, regardless whether they lived or died.

Progress Association treasurer Polly Bromley said at the moment, the sign at the memorial could not fit all the names of those who left for war.

“We want to have everyone’s name that joined up,” she said.

“Whether they were in the land army or nurses, whether they were soldiers – whatever.”

The two groups were inspired by the Emu Park war memorial.

Mrs Bromley said it would probably take at least six months to finish the project.

“It was a lot of research,” she said.

“Now we have a design of how we’re going to do it and we’ve actually got a person to build it.

“We [the Progress Association] applied for the funding, and we’ll be putting in some of our money as well.”

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said war memorials were treasured and dignified sites for communities to reflect on the sacrifice and service of Queenslanders.

“It is important the memorials are preserved so that future generations can remember and honour the contribution of our servicemen and women,” she said.

“The very reason we live in a free and just democracy is due in large part to Australia’s veterans who have faced seemingly insurmountable odds, suffered terrible hardship and dug deep.”

The Queensland Veterans’ Memorial Grants Program was established in 2018.

Its fourth round will fund 13 projects across the state.