CQ memorial to be held for teen crash victim

Che Jennar was tragically killed in a single-vehicle crash outside Emerald on February 16, 2017

FOLLOWING a shocking fatal crash last week, the funeral for 18-year-old Che Jennar will be held at the Sandgate Cemetery in her home town of Newcastle.

Che was a passenger in a vehicle travelling west on the Capricorn Highway when it left the road and rolled down a 6 metre embankment west of Emerald on February 16.

The car's driver, a 17-year-old New South Wales woman Shania Sobczak, sustained serious head injuries and was taken to Rockhampton Hospital for treatment.

She has since been discharged.

Che Jennar was killed in a car crash on Thursday afternoon Trinette Stevens

For family members and friends in Longreach who will be unable to make the funeral in Newcastle, there will be a memorial service held at Apex Park via the Longreach Thompson River on March 4 at 5pm.

A fundraising page set up to help cover the funeral costs reached an astounding $8,350.