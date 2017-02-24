CQ memorial to be held for teen crash victim

FOLLOWING a shocking fatal crash last week, the funeral for 18-year-old Che Jennar will be held at the Sandgate Cemetery in her home town of Newcastle.
Che was a passenger in a vehicle travelling west on the Capricorn Highway when it left the road and rolled down a 6 metre embankment west of Emerald on February 16.
The car's driver, a 17-year-old New South Wales woman Shania Sobczak, sustained serious head injuries and was taken to Rockhampton Hospital for treatment.
She has since been discharged.
For family members and friends in Longreach who will be unable to make the funeral in Newcastle, there will be a memorial service held at Apex Park via the Longreach Thompson River on March 4 at 5pm.
A fundraising page set up to help cover the funeral costs reached an astounding $8,350.