CQ men lose facial hair for important cause

MEN'S HEALTH: Marcus and Jaden from Cutthroat Syndicate Barbershop and Shave Parlour shave Kim Saloyedoff and Jackson Linnane from Rockhampton Regional Council for Movember. Rockhampton Regional Council

TWO Rockhampton Regional Council employees have been the first to raise their hands in support of one of the council's October charity focusses - prostate cancer.

Kim Saloyedoff (engineer) and Jackson Linnane have decided to participate in Movember, the annual event involving the growing of moustaches during the month of November to raise awareness of men's health issues, such as prostate cancer and other issues.

Both men had sported some serious facial follicles and decided to kick off Movember with a public shave.

For both men, choosing to support this charity was simple.

"We were really wanting to align with a cause that supports so many health problems facing men today, including prostate cancer,” Mr Saloyedoff said.

"Movember is the perfect event that allows us to spread awareness, hopefully raise a lot of money, and have a bit of fun at the same time.”

The Movember Foundation is a leading global funder of prostate cancer research and has invested more than $92 million in Australia across biomedical research, treatment quality and supporting men and their families better manage the side effects of treatment since 2004.

In a $12 million partnership with the Federal Government, it is now looking to establish three national Prostate Cancer Research Alliance (PCRA) teams over the next three years. .

Mr Linnane is contributing to the cause with a dual approach.

Firstly, he will be raising money before and during the shave but he also plans on cultivating an impressive Mo throughout Movember.

He said he may even go that next step and shave his long locks "if we reach our team target of $5000, the hair can go too”.

Mr Saloyedoff on the other hand has decided against the Mo and is focussing his fundraising efforts on the shave.

"Losing the beard is a big deal for me,” he said.

"I have had facial hair in the form of a goatee or beard for the past 15 years, even my kids haven't seen me without one.

"I want to reach my personal target of $2000.

"Not sure about the Mo yet, perhaps with sponsorship of my team mates, I could be convinced.”

Both men have been keen fundraisers and charity supporters for a number of years, whether it is lapping the oval for Relay for Life or donning a tux for the Red Ball in Melbourne this year.

Mr Linnane said his main motivation for this cause is that "men have worse health outcomes than women because of our reluctance to seek help”.

"We're our own worst enemies when it comes to awareness and discussion about male health issues and I'd like to see that change.” he said.

Mr Saloyedoff said witnessing a good friend lose her mother from cancer at a very early age had a profound impact on him.

"I felt that I wasn't able to help her much then but If I can help in some way through fundraising for those who are going through it now, then that is the least I can do.”