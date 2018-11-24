CQ men urged to take a stand against domestic violence

RAISING AWARENESS: Superintendent Ronald Van Saane was among the speakers encouraging people to do more to challenge and fix the issue of domestic violence in society.

THE domestic violence statistics in our region are so bad Superintendent Ronald Van Saane had to go back and recheck them before giving his speech at yesterday's White Ribbon day breakfast.

White Ribbon Day is Australia's national day for raising awareness of men's violence against women, and how to prevent it in your community.

Supt Van Saane told a packed room of more than 100 stakeholders that the QPS force in Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast were called out to 3800 DV jobs, which consumed 30,000 police hours in the investigation process in the past year.

He presented graphs displaying an annual upward trend in domestic violence incidents and breaches, with 997 reported in the Rockhampton Region in 2017-18, up almost 300 on reports two years ago and up 600 on a decade ago.

The positive interpretation of these results was that more people were coming forward to report violence to authorities.

Supt Van Saane admitted that the police weren't able to "arrest their way” out of this situation and it was going to take a concerted effort across society to speak out and act to stop violence against women and that we should be focusing our efforts on education and acting as positive role models for the next generation.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said local service providers such as the Women's Health Centre did an amazing job in helping women in a range of circumstances and should be commended for the work they do for local women.

"We as a government have been determined to deliver the services and the funding needed to see outcomes for women continue to improve,” she said.

"That's why projects like the Sunny app, which I am proud to be part of the launch next week, are so important.

"1800 RESPECT is another vital service and I am simply in awe of the outcomes they are able to achieve.”

If you need DV support, contact the police (in an emergency) on 000 or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277.