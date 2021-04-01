CQ metal wrecker’s plans for on-site worker accommodation

A Gracemere wrecking yard has lodged plans for workers accommodation.

Zebra Metals and Environmental Services, located at 227 Somerset Road, Gracemere, has plans for eight rooms with private ensuites for staff.

The subject site is located within the Gracemere Industrial Area.

The site has several existing industrial sheds and buildings which are used for the storage and processing of metal, waste removal, material transportation and other metal recycling services.

Site plan for the workforce accommodation.

The proposed accommodation would be ancillary to the established industrial operations and aims to provide accommodation for interstate and international workforce, solidifying the business’ future growth.

A covered outdoor common area would separate the rooms and additional amenities include a staffroom, shared kitchen and laundry and bathroom facilities.

The application was submitted by Gideon Town Planning and is yet to be approved by Rockhampton Regional Council.