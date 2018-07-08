CQ mine awarded for their environmental efforts

A CENTRAL Queensland mine has been awarded for their care of the environment.

Queensland Resources Council Chief Executive, Ian Macfarlane, applauded Glencore's environmental credentials after the company received certification from the Queensland Government for the rehabilitation of 220 hectares of land at its Rolleston Open Cut coal mine south of Emerald.

"It's another clear and practical example of Glencore's commitment to the environment and the sustainability of mining in regional Queensland,” he said.

"I congratulate Glencore on again demonstrating its high standards set by its team in the rehabilitation of mined land, this certification covers an area of around 200 Suncorp Stadiums.

Glencore's Rolleston Open Cut mine in Central Queensland's Bowen Basin employs more than 600 people.

The site mines up to 17 million tonnes of coal each year.

Current operations at Rolleston Open Cut involve the use of two draglines supported by three electric rope shovels, one hydraulic shovel, two hydraulic excavators, 40 rear dump trucks and 19 tracked dozers.

Rolleston Coal Environment and Community Manager said in an online video on their website that "the end isn't mining that coal, it's putting it all back together at the end of it all”.

"Pre mining it was a grazing landscape and that is exactly what we are aiming for post-mining.”

In excess of 900 hectares of the Rolleston mine has been rehabilitated since it opened in 2005.

The mine is located adjacent to the Albina National Park.

It is the second time Glencore's coal operations in Queensland have received certification with the company's Newlands operations awarded certification for 73 hectares of land last year.

"Queensland's coal industry adheres to some of the highest environmental standards in the world with a strong focus on the rehabilitation of land post mining,” Mr Macfarlane said.