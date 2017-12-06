CQ mine contractor gearing up as 'next big boom' awaits

Central Queensland business Hopkins Brothers are expanding their operations as they predict the next mining boom. The company specialises in quarrying, civil construction, earthmoving and transport industries.

ALL SIGNS are pointing to a boom, a Central Queensland transport and quarry business believes.

To keep up with possible future supply and demand increases, Hopkins Brothers have applied for an expansion of their Parkhurst quarry.

The quarry expansion plans were put forward at Tuesday's Rockhampton Regional Council planning meeting.

While the application was first lodged in October 2016, Hopkins Brothers director and manager Robert Hopkins said the company hoped to finalise the application in the near future.

"We haven't been too worried about it taking time, it hasn't been real busy, just getting things in place for when it does," Mr Hopkins said.

"Just getting ready for the next big boom, hopefully not too far away.

"Work is starting to pick up already."

The locally owned and operated company was established in 1987, and has since grown within the quarrying, civil construction, earthmoving and transport industries.

The family business contract to some of the largest operators in Central Queensland, including Aurizon, Rockhampton Regional Council, Department of Main Roads and the Gladstone Port Authority.

Mr Hopkins said work at the quarry had increased over the last few months and he believes it can be attributed to the mines.

"The mines are starting to ramp up again, the coal price has been down and they have been doing the bare essential for a while and now it has gone back up they are doing more," he said.

"It is a flow-on effect for the community."

This can be taken as a sign of what is to come in the future.

"Hopefully it will get busier and busier... make the region go forward rather than backwards."

Mr Hopkins said the quarry expansion will allow for more sand processing, to be used by the construction industry.

"We haven't been doing a lot the last few years because of the downturn," Mr Hopkins said.

"People start building more houses that is where we want to do the sand.

"People that have been putting projects on hold for the last few years will hopefully look at getting them done."

Council has put forward a few conditions on the expansion including holding Hopkins Brothers responsible to pay for maintenance on Belmont Rd.

"It is the cost of doing business," Mr Hopkins said.

"You don't like spending money when you don't have to, but if that is what it takes to get the product out there.

"It (the road) could do with widening in certain sections."

There will also be a limit of 16 trucks on Belmont Rd per day.

"It will limit us, some days we might not have any going out there and other days there may be more," Mr Hopkins said.

"It just depends on supply and demand at the time."

This application condition came as a bit of a shock for the developers.

"It's something we have had never had limits on doing in the past, we don't know why they want to put the limit on," Mr Hopkins said.

"We might go busy for two or three days and we might not go out there for two or three weeks, it just goes off supply and demand at the time."

Councillors also argued the expansion would create extra noise for nearby residents in the Edenbrook and Riverside estates.

"It won't impact them any more than what we have been doing out there for the last 20 years," Mr Hopkins said.

"We have been running sand out of there for years."

Hopkins Brothers expect the expansion will provide a boost to the local economy through work and employment.

"We have been a long-term business in town, employing a lot of local people and this is just building on what we have already got and continuing more employment of local people," Mr Hopkins said.

"And hopefully it should increase our workforce to employ more local people."

The matter is set to be discussed in next week's full council meeting.