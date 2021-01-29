CQ mine cuts jobs as QRC touts ‘highest ever’ coal job stats

A small number of labour hire jobs have been slashed at BMA's Caval Ridge mine following the commissioning of a new truck fleet.

It comes after the Queensland Resources Council touted new figures showing the state recorded the highest number of coal jobs ever reported in the September to November 2020 quarter.

The Daily Mercury understands fewer than 10 labour hire operators have been let go from the Moranbah mine.

A BHP spokesman said the commissioning of a new truck fleet at Caval Ridge had "resulted in some role redeployments and a small number of labour hire roles no longer required."

"People impacts are always our least preferred option, especially during a challenging and uncertain period, and wherever possible we seek to redeploy people to other parts of our business," he said in a statement.

Queensland Resources Council chief executive Ian Macfarlane said coal industry jobs rose almost 40 per cent during September to November - increasing from 28,072 to 39,075.

"December trade data also shows the value of Australian coal exports rose by 26 per cent over the previous month, showing coal continues to be an important part of the global energy and industrial mix and will be for years to come," Mr Macfarlane said.

"In terms of Queensland, December was a very good month for coal tonnes, with state coal exports up 19 per cent on November, increasing from 16 million tonnes to just over 19 million tonnes."

Chief Executive Ian MacFarlane at the Queensland Resources Council Annual Lunch. Picture: Richard Walker

The jobs data, sourced from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, showed Queensland also recorded the highest number of jobs in resources since 2013, jumping 23 per cent over the previous quarter to reach 78,369 jobs.

This was 18 per cent higher, or nearly 12,000 more jobs, than the same period in 2019, which was unaffected by the global pandemic.

