Central Queensland mining industry stuck in the 1960s

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 19th Jul 2017 3:46 PM

I GET annoyed when I read comments by people online that miners should have foreseen the closure of their mine, or their workplace injury, and managed their 'massive' pay packets to plan ahead.

Firstly, not everyone in the same industry earns the same amount of money.

Not every employer can afford to pay their employees the high wages as the business next door.

There are some jobs in the mining sector, as there in hospitality, legal industry, banking, real estate and journalism, that earn peanuts compared to the walnuts or pecans their hierarchy are paid.

Second, it is the moral and legal obligation of employers to make sure they have the Occupational Health and Safety standards in place to ensure we are not injured at work, and if, by chance we are, the appropriate level of insurance is in place to help the worker recover, rehabilitate and get back to work - whether it's in the same job or a different one.

Last week, I sat down with a handful of former Cook Colliery mine workers who have been left in painful limbo as WorkCover has taken over their workplace injury cases. According to the men, they're being pushed back into the workforce long before they have recovered and rehabilitated.

But other than the union representatives and lawyers, they have been forgotten and pushed into the 'too costly to help' basket. It's like we are still living in the 1960s where we are expected to work long hours, not complain, just get the job done and 'suck it up' when it comes to injury and 'get on with the job'.

I thought we lived in a better State than that.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  cook colliery jobs mining workers compensation

