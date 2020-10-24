Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The site plan for the new workers accommodation.
The site plan for the new workers accommodation.
Business

CQ mine plans to expand camp by more than 30 rooms

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@news.com.au
24th Oct 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

BARALABA Coal has lodged plans to expand its mine camp with 32 new rooms to be constructed next year.

An application has been submitted to Banana Shire Council for a development permit for workers accommodation on behalf of Cacatua Pastoral Company, a Baralaba Coal company.

Workers staying at the camp are employed at the large coal mine north of Baralaba.

The camp is located on the edge of the Baralaba township on Wooroonah St.

The mine camp expansion, new buildings highlighted in purple
The mine camp expansion, new buildings highlighted in purple

An additional 32 rooms have been proposed to be located adjacent with the caravan park on the common boundary.

The mine camp currently has 156 single-person rooms and the additional proposed demountable units would take the total up to 188 units.

The 32 rooms would be across four buildings with eight single-person units in each building.

Each unit would contain a single bed, desk and ensuite with a central living area and covered verandah, accessed by all units within the building.

The proposed building floor plan and elevations.
The proposed building floor plan and elevations.

There are no other changes to the site proposed in the application.

It is not anticipated the administration, cleaning or kitchen staff numbers would need to increase.

The typical occupancy of the workers accommodation is about 75 per cent as the spare rooms are held for fatigue management, reservations for guests, or kept as spares.

Reports submitted with the application state there would not be any adverse impact on the external road network of Wooroonah Rd and it would not need to be upgraded.

The company hopes the proposed extension will be fully operational in 2021.

The application is awaiting council approval.

RELATED STORIES:

Building to begin on Biloela bypass this year

Vital link: Major new road opens in CQ

Construction plans grow for approved $120m Moura solar farm

balina shire council baralaba baralaba coal baralaba mine baralaba north coal mine baralaba south mine camps mining camp tmbdevelopmentapplications
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man in his 70s busted growing marijuana plant in backyard

        Premium Content Man in his 70s busted growing marijuana plant in backyard

        Crime He was given the plant to look after but did not disclose who gave it to him.

        Scott Minto: Who will win NRL’s big dance and why

        Premium Content Scott Minto: Who will win NRL’s big dance and why

        Rugby League ‘Grand finals are made for the tough, the relentless and the brave.’

        Grieving mother’s hotel quarantine despair

        Premium Content Grieving mother’s hotel quarantine despair

        News ‘I feel like everything else has been taken from me.’

        DV offender pushes partner into car, punches her in the head

        Premium Content DV offender pushes partner into car, punches her in the head

        Crime The defendant and the victim were arguing in a shopping centre before the...