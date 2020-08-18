Menu
QCoal's Byerwen team.
CQ mine praised for Indigenous program

Vanessa Jarrett
18th Aug 2020 12:10 PM
THE Queensland Resources Council has applauded QCoal’s Indigenous participation rates at the company’s Byerwen Coal mine in Central Queensland.

QRC Chief Executive Ian Macfarlane said QCoal’s Indigenous representation at its Bowen Basin mine was 12 per cent, which was three times the industry average.

“Indigenous people comprise four per cent of the state’s workforce in resources and Queensland’s Indigenous population is four per cent. We are one of only two sectors with a true representation of Indigenous people in our workforce,” Mr Macfarlane said.

“Another milestone is Indigenous women in resources who represent 24 per cent of the Indigenous workforce, which is close to twice the non-Indigenous rate.

“QCoal has a resolute commitment to playing its part in creating economic opportunities for Indigenous Australians at its Byerwen Coal mine.”

In consultation with the Traditional Owners of the area, the Jangga People, two key programs have been developed and implemented.

A pre-vocational work readiness program: Thida Bullaroo, or “step-by-step” in local language, and a trainee operator program, Yila Yina Mundu, or “Turn Around from Here.

“QCoal has implemented a comprehensive Indigenous participation strategy across the business and were joint winners in the Best Company Indigenous Employment and Training Initiative category at the 2019 QRC Indigenous Awards,” Mr Mcfarlane said.

“Across all of its operations the QCoal Group’s Indigenous representation is seven per cent which is incredibly high compared to the industry average and other sectors.”

byerwen mine indigenous qcoal qrc
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

