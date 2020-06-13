CQ mine ramps up to full production, employs 430

The Byerwen mine site in the Bowen Basin

A MAJOR Bowen Basin mine has ramped up its operation to reach full production, less than a year after its official opening.

QCoal Group managing director Christopher Wallin confirmed the expansion of Byerwen Coal Mine – a joint venture ­between Queensland-based QCoal and Japanese company JFE Steel.

The $1.76 billion project exported its first metallurgical coal to the Fukuyama steel works in Japan in January last year.

Production began at three million tonnes per annum.

Mining services company Macmahon was awarded a $700 million extension of its Byerwen Coal Mine contract, to expand production to 10 million tonnes of hard coking coal per annum, from June 1, 2020 to November 1, 2023.

Queensland Resources Council chief executive Ian Macfarlane, Burdekin MP Dale Last, Resources Minister Matt Canavan, Mines Minister Dr Anthony Lynham and Isaac Mayor Anne Baker at the official opening of Byerwen mine.

Macmahon has provided open cut mining services at Byerwen since it first started.

More than 430 people are now employed on the site.

Macmahon chief executive Michael Finnegan said he was pleased to have secured the contract expansion with one of its cornerstone Australian projects.

“Byerwen Coal is an excellent partner and the project has been very successful since its inception,” Mr Finnegan said.

Mr Wallin said the increased production at the mine was the result of several years of hard work in developing the project.

“I am very proud that this expansion will enable us to further contribute to the Queensland economy with additional local employment and opportunities for region communities,” he said.