CQ mine worker busted with drug utensil

Marijuana in a jar. Cannabis joint. Medical or recreative

A father of a 17-month-old child turned to drugs after a death in the family.

Ethan Mark Winzer, 27, pleaded guilty on March 10 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of possessing a drug utensil.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Mick Ruddiman said police attended a Kinka Beach residence on April 1 at 3.10pm for a different matter when they observed the bong on the kitchen bench.

The bong had a strong smell of marijuana.

Winzer admitted to police he had used it to smoke the illicit substance and tobacco.

Defence lawyer Lachlan Robertson said Winzer, an industrial cleaner at the mines, had made significant steps away from drugs.

A drug test results was submitted to the court.

Magistrate Cameron Press said he was surprised someone would risk their job by consuming marijuana as it stayed in a person’s system for a long time.

Mr Robertson said his client, the father of a 17-month-old, had experienced a death in the family before the charge was laid and he regretted his decision.

Mr Press ordered Winzer to pay a $450 fine and a conviction was recorded.

“You’ve got a young child. Set a good example for them,” he said.

