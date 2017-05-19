21°
Business

CQ mine worker forgives boss who shouldn't have sacked him

Campbell Gellie
| 19th May 2017 11:53 AM Updated: 12:29 PM
Coal mining in an open pit - Worker is looking on the huge open pit
Coal mining in an open pit - Worker is looking on the huge open pit agnormark

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A FORMER soldier and logistics and warehousing specialist has won his job back after taking BHP Coal to the Fair Work Commission.

Andrew Tomlinson will start back at the Peak Downs Mine on May 29 and BHP must pay him $10,578 to make up for the wages he lost, according to the decision by Commissioner Chris Simpson.

The 43-year-old has done contract work for Isaac Regional Council since he was sacked on November 30 and can't wait to get back into the warehouse at his old job.

When asked what it would be like to see the people who sacked him, he said it would be difficult but "everyone (was) human and made mistakes".

"I suppose I just have to walk back in with a smile on my face," he said.

Mr Tomlinson gave evidence to the commission that he valued safety and on at least three occasions reported safety issues at his own initiative in his seven years at the mine.

But an incident on November 12, where BHP believed he was responsible for damaging a delivery driver's hand while operating the forklift to load a truck, cost him his job.

Mr Tomlinson admitted to the commission that it was his own fault.

One of the reasons he was fired was that he hadn't taken responsibility for his actions.

Commissioner Simpson found Mr Tomlinson hadn't been given the opportunity to respond to the allegations that he didn't take responsibility for his actions and that he broke the company's safety guidelines deliberately.

The commissioner found BHP's decision to sack him was harsh because it didn't take into account Mr Tomlinson's strong safety record.

A BHP spokesperson said the company's highest priority was always its commitment to the safety of every employee, contractor and visitor at its operations.

"Regardless of the outcome in this matter, our commitment to safety is unwavering," they said.

Topics:  coal mine employment fair work commission jobs mackay peak downs mine

Just In

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions of dollars to bring you a good time.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

CQ mine worker forgives boss who shouldn't have sacked him

CQ mine worker forgives boss who shouldn't have sacked him

Mine worker awarded $10k and job back after damaging delivery driver's hand loading a truck.

Rockhampton is PM's prime pick for future City Deal

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in Rockhampton, meeting with the next generation set to benefit from his newly-released Regions 2030: Unlocking Opportunity plan.

The partnerships have delivered major projects for several cities

Young immature mum shook newborn out of frustration

File image.

Baby suffered significant injuries

Landlord's nightmare as he's left with 'disgusting' motel mess

Hotel

ROCKY landlords shocked to discover extent of damage to their motel.

Local Partners

Rockhampton's Indigenous mothers snubbed by vital program

New mums not in enough need for extra support despite shocking statistics

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

Smoking bans may extend to homes in new plan

Smoker inhaling on cigarettePhoto Warren Lynam / Sunshine Coast Daily

QLD does little to shake 'nanny state' image with new proposition

What public holidays are left in 2017

Ipswich residents will get the day off tomorrow for the show.

IPSWICH residents will get tomorrow off for the show

Caitlyn comes home to launch debut album

Gympie's Caitlyn Shadbolt will launch here debut album Songs On My Sleeve at an exclusive all-ages concert in Gympie on Friday, May 26.

Win tickets to Caitlyn's album launch

30 fun things to do in Rocky this weekend

VIVE LA FRANCE: Rotary French exchange student Coraline Naturel can't wait to take her St Ursula's school friends to the movies. Thanks to Rockhampton Alliance Française's annual French Film Festival, they will not need passports to see what the best French cinema has to offer this year. Coraline and her Australian friends will today attend the Alliance Française Festival's Saturday morning session. This year, the film screened will be A Bag of Marbles ; based on the acclaimed memoirs of French writer Joseph Joffo. This will be the eighth edition of the Rockhampton French Film Festival. Picture, left to right, Coraline Naturel, Aimee Potie. Second row, left to right, Djarah Koops-Gill, Madeleine Hersey, Taylor Ingram, Zara Craggs, Caitlin Kruger, Sophie Witts, Hayley Salter and Aimee Williamson.

Action-packed program for Mother's Day weekend

Karl Stefanovic slammed for 'flaunting' new girlfriend

MELBOURNE comedian and radio host Meshel Laurie has slammed Karl Stefanovic for flaunting his new relationship with model and shoe designer Jasmine Yarbrough

Chris Cornell’s bleak final Facebook post

Chris Cornell of Soundgarden performs during the band's concert at the Wiltern in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Footage of Cornell performing his last ever concert emerges online

MasterChef’s oldest contestant out after prawn dish disaster

*WARNING EMBARGOED until 9pm Wednesday May 3* MasterChef's 2017 Queensland contestants Nicole Stevenson, Ben Ungermann and Benita Orwell. Supplied by Channel 10.

Two Ipswich contestants go head to head

Baywatch stars address dating rumours

Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario at the 'Baywatch' photo call at Bondi Beach.

Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario address reports about love lives.

Bay scammer sells fake Justin Bieber, Adele tickets online

A woman sold fake Justin Bieber, Adele and Formula 1 concert tickets on Gumtree.

The ticket scammer ended up in court.

Dan & Steph to meet man behind the mystery bottle

A bottled message from Bermagui, NSW made it to the shores of Fraser Island, and into the hands of local Dan and Steph Mulheron.

The Mulherons intend to meet the elusive fisherman.

Grunge legend Chris Cornell dead at 52

His death was "sudden and unexpected"

THE EMPIRE 906/1-7 EAST STREET. ROCKHAMPTON CITY. 4700

906/1-7 East Street, Rockhampton City 4700

Apartment 2 1 1 $519,000

Enjoy the panoramic views from virtually every room in this 2 Bedroom top bedroom apartment. Breath taking uninterrupted views of the river and the...

1500 Acres Approx. 604 Hectares of Good Grazing Land

585 Oakey Creek Road, Oakey Creek 4714

Rural 5 1 4 $580,000

Only 15 minutes (approx.) from the outskirts of Mount Morgan and on the way to Dululu this property won't last long at this price so call to book your inspection...

Stunning, Ultra Modern, Luxury Living With Huge Shed On 923m2 -Forest Park Estate

89 Bramble Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 3 $599,000

Amazing in Design, Brilliant in Presentation and Sensational in its Ambience, this is THE Ultimate Property for YOUR Family-a Stunning Home PLUS Huge Shed - 9m x...

Fantastic Gable/New Roof/ Front Deck and 2 Bay Shed - Only $269,000

160 Stamford Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 2 $269,000

What a brilliant Property to live in, or rent out. Priced to Sell! This fantastic gable offers the amazing character and charm of yesteryear, combined beautifully...

PARKHURST EXPANSIVE INDUSTRIAL SITE

192 Wade St, Parkhurst 4702

Commercial The vendor has given us clear instructions, they want this property sold ... Auction on site...

The vendor has given us clear instructions, they want this property sold as it is now surplus to their needs. Right in the heart of the Parkhurst Industrial...

Charm, Character And Grace

189 Quarry Street, The Range 4700

House 3 1 4 $325,000

This well positioned Queenslander ticks all the boxes-location, quality and style. Lovingly renovated with the utmost in style and good taste this is the perfect...

Rural Lifestyle Retreat!

2 Styx Road, Ogmore 4706

Rural 2 1 2 $319,000

Looking for a parcel of acreage to for fill your dream, then this may be just the recipe for you. Located in the tranquil country town of Ogmore, this property...

Superior Family Living/300m2 Under Roof/ Stunning Panoramic Views - $515,000

9 Skyline Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $515,000

Stop Looking- this is the ONE! 300m2 under roof and only 5 years young. Enjoy the stunning panoramic views, privacy and tranquility everyday.This superior lowset...

Check out the Price!

28 Skelton Drive, Yeppoon 4703

House 3 1 2 $285,000

Offering sensational value this very neat lowset home is conveniently positioned just minutes’ drive from Yeppoon CBD, Yeppoon State Primary & St Brendan’s...

Iconic Business Offered For Sale For The First Time In 3 Decades

176A Berserker Street, Berserker 4701

House 1 1 $139,000 Neg

Having serviced the Central Queensland community for thirty years, the owners of the iconic Prima Donna' Dancewear and Costumes are now selling. This rare and...

Residents warned as scammers rip off $60k in super

Police are warning people to be aware of a sophisticated telephone scam.

Superannuation, cash targeted by sophisticated scammers

How your body corp could ban pets, turf you from your home

DOG'S LIFE: Lyn Henderson and Tawny love life in their highrise.

Laws to ban dogs/smokers and make it easy to bulldoze units

REVEALED: Where it's cheaper to pay off a mortgage than rent

6/190 Ewing Rd, Woodridge, is listed for offers $215,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

Brisbane suburbs where it is cheaper to buy than rent

Peace and relaxation on 10ha rural paradise

UNIQUE: 491 Barmaryee Road available by auction on Saturday June 10.

Home of the week available only by auction

Open for inspection homes May 18-24

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!