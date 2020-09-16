CQ mine worker takes out national industry award

Kathryn Young from BHP's Peak Downs Mine in Moranbah has won the Exceptional Young Woman in Australian Resources Award at the BHP 2020 Women in Resources National Awards.

Kathryn Young from BHP's Peak Downs Mine in Moranbah has won the Exceptional Young Woman in Australian Resources Award at the BHP 2020 Women in Resources National Awards.

A MORANBAH based mine worker has taken out a national mining industry award at today’s online ceremony.

Kathryn Young, a Geotechnical Engineer at BMA’s Peak Downs Mine in Queensland, has won the Exceptional Young Woman in Australian Resources Award at the BHP 2020 Women in Resources National Awards.

The award recognises an outstanding young woman who has shown significant promise and achieved significant milestones in her career to date.

It also recognises her contribution to promoting the Australian resources industry’s social licence to operate and increasing gender diversity in the sector.

“I am so passionate about geotechnical engineering and thankful for the incredibly rewarding career I’ve been able to have so far,” Ms Young said.

“It’s truly so nice to be recognised through these National Awards.”

She started her career at BHP through the graduate program in 2014, and actively promotes STEM careers, while mentoring and encouraging female students to pursue careers in the resources and engineering industry.

“When I started my career, I never realised how many opportunities I could pursue in the industry, and I’m hopeful young women looking at my experience can see the career pathway I’ve been able to follow, and consider becoming part of the resource industry themselves,” Ms Young said.

She has volunteered for the past five years as a general committee member with the Space Design Competitions Australia, travelled to India as a technical team mentor, attended the Bowen Basin Geotech Society annual event to encourage students to pursue a career in the mining geotechnical field, and has actively volunteered as a mentor for the University of Newcastle science and Engineering Challenge for students in Brisbane and Moranbah.

“Geotechnical engineering has been a great balance of technical work, while also being able to get that hands on experience too – which suits me perfectly,” Ms Young said.

“I’m lucky that I’m part of such a supportive team in the Planning and Technical Function and at BMA’s Peak Downs Mine that have always been so encouraging with my career and my achievements.”

BMA asset president James Palmer congratulated Ms Young on the outstanding achievement.

“Kathryn’s hard work, persistence and outstanding performance is hugely impressive,” he said.

“It’s critical that we have people like this in our business to drive change and help build our workforce for the future.

“We’d also like to acknowledge the efforts of the other BHP finalists – Jayson Smeeton and Priya Gore – for their collective achievements in paving the way for others in the resources sector in Australia.

“These awards are an important way to recognise our high performing women and gender champions.”

The BHP 2020 Women in Resources National Awards are hosted by the Minerals Council of Australia and sponsored by BHP.

The Awards recognise and promote resource company policies and achievements in attracting, training, encouraging and promoting women.