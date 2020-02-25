Menu
A magistrate warned a CQ mine worker about the dangers of methamphetamine addiction.
CQ mine workers on drugs charges

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
25th Feb 2020 3:30 PM
IT was less than one gram of methamphetamine that landed a Blackwater mine worker in court.

Nicholas John James, 34, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court last Friday to possession of a dangerous drug.

The trainer and assessor in the mines was caught with 0.5g of meth in a clip-seal bag in his pants after police intercepted him driving on Moores Creek Rd on December 27.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said it was astounding that someone in James’s position, with a great work ethic and references, would dabble with a drug that was disgusting.

“Other people think they can handle it for experimentation, recreation or whatever, and they end up in a spiral that they don’t plan on and they don’t come back from,” Ms Beckinsale said.

“You seem to have addressed this occasion seriously in terms of the rehabilitation you’ve taken and the help you’re seeking.

“So I accept that you are taking it seriously.

“And the fact that you have to go back a decade in your history to see anything similar does persuade me that the drug diversion program is appropriate.”

James was placed on a $500 recognisance on the condition he attend a drug diversion program.

Meanwhile another Central Queensland mine worker who grew cannabis in his backyard fronted court.

Sam Darcy Reddicliffe, 24, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to producing a dangerous drug.

The court heard that detectives from Brisbane executed a search warrant at Reddicliffe’s Macaree Rd residence at Coorooman on February 5.

They found six cannabis plants, about 15cm tall, in pots in the backyard.

Reddicliffe, a diesel fitter at the mines, told police he started growing the plants three weeks earlier and he did so for personal use. He was fined $750 and no conviction was recorded.

