CQ miner's bold walk out on job to chase greener pastures

CQ golfer Dylan Parish gave it all away in attempt to turn professional. He is well on his way.

GOLF: Dylan Parish quit his job, sold his house, offloaded his car and moved 1800kms south to chase a dream.

It was 2015. Parish was only playing in CQ amateur tournaments, picking up the good results here and there.

Living in Biloela and making a crust as a nitrate process technician at a Moura mine, Parish knew it was now or never. He had to get out of the bunker.

He made the life-altering decision to pack it all in and move to Melbourne. He had two success-ridden years at the Australian College of Sport, shaping his craft under the guidance of the nation's best.

He's now landed on the green and is just a tap-in away from turning professional.

Dylan Parish: Dylan Parish shows off his drive.

"I started working and got a trade, but realised I wanted to give it a crack for real," Parish, who now plays at Capricornia Resort Golf Club, said.

"So we sold the house, sold the car, and me and my fiance took the risk and moved to Melbourne for the college.

"It was a very tough decision. I saw the website by chance and took about six months to mull it over. It wasn't until close to the time of leaving when I realised what we were doing.

Emu Park Open Results

Open winner Dylan Parish (-7)

B grade gross R Kayes

C grade gross G Alley

A grade pin shot D Eyles

B grade pin shot A Ryan

Longest drive a grade D Parish

"But you got to do what you've got to do. I didn't want to look back with regret, so I will give this 100% and see where it takes me."

Upon moving home mid-year, Parish has taken part in local tournaments. It hasn't taken him long to stamp his new-found training on the Central Queensland fairways.

He won in Boyne Island, won in Yeppoon and at the weekend, broke the course record at the Emu Park Open.

He shot a 67 from the first 18 holes at five-under par and seven under for a round of 100.

"It was awesome, I didn't realise until after it was over but the record is great," the 27-year-old said.

"My putt was hot, making a lot. When you make par putts to save it you are going well.

"I was pretty close to my best form. I mostly hit fairways and greens and managed to get up and down on the ones I didn't. They were some tricky greens.

"Not having played there since 2013, I only had a bit of an idea how they played."

Parish will now attempt to turn professional at the Q-School in December.

In a habit of making life-changing decisions, he is well equipped to make this final step and land the pin shot of a lifetime.