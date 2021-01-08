CQ miner claims he forgot about marijuana plants in backyard

Daniel George Hughes pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 7 to one count each of producing dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs and possess utensils that had been used. Picture: Darren England

Daniel George Hughes pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 7 to one count each of producing dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs and possess utensils that had been used. Picture: Darren England

A Gracemere man claims he had forgotten about three small marijuana plants growing in a hydroponic set up in his backyard and had not tended to them and thought they had died.

Daniel George Hughes, 32, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 7 to one count each of producing dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs and possess utensils that had been used.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said police attended an address in Gracemere on December 13, 2020, for a welfare check and entered the home after receiving no response from the occupants.

Ms Marsden said in the backyard, police saw a small hydroponic set up with three marijuana plants growing inside, ranging in height between 10-15cm tall.

She said police then searched the home and found a small sunglasses tin in a cupboard above the fridge in the kitchen, which contained a bud of marijuana and a small amount of loose marijuana weighing 1.3g.

She said police also found a clip seal bag with 25 marijuana seeds and a metal smoking pipe that appeared to be used to smoke marijuana, a pair of scissors with marijuana residue and a ceramic container also with residue in it.

She said Hughes attended Gracemere Police Station on December 14 and told police he built the hydroponic set up to grow vegetables.

She said he then told police he put marijuana seeds in there to see what would happen and had forgotten about them.

“He said he had no idea the marijuana plants had survived, and he had not tended to them,” she said.

She said he told police the tin containing the marijuana and pipe were his.

Defence lawyer Ignus Schoeman said his client worked as a mining operator for Blackwater coal mine and was an occasional marijuana user.

Mr Schoeman said his client understood the consequences drug offences could have on his employment.

Hughes was fined $950 with no criminal conviction recorded.

The items were forfeited to the Crown.

MORE COURT STORIES:

Police raid uncovers drugs, utensils and bloody syringe

‘Honest mistake’ lands man before court

Unlicensed driver ordered off road for 6 months