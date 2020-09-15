CQ miner cops drink-driving penalty on the chin

Matthew Paul Minto was stopped for a random breath test on Queen St, Yeppoon.

Matthew Paul Minto was stopped for a random breath test on Queen St, Yeppoon.

A CENTRAL Queensland miner caught drink-driving at Yeppoon decided to cop his penalty on the chin.

Matthew Paul Minto, 29, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on September 3 to the offence.

After some discussion with the prosecutor about whether Minto wanted more time to look into his eligibility for a work licence, he expressed he wanted to have the matter dealt with and move on.

The court heard that police intercepted Minto on Queen St on July 17 for a breath test.

He returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.108.

The court was told that Minto had no traffic history of a like nature since 2011.

He was fined $650 and disqualified from driving for five months.

