CQ miner cops drink-driving penalty on the chin
A CENTRAL Queensland miner caught drink-driving at Yeppoon decided to cop his penalty on the chin.
Matthew Paul Minto, 29, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on September 3 to the offence.
After some discussion with the prosecutor about whether Minto wanted more time to look into his eligibility for a work licence, he expressed he wanted to have the matter dealt with and move on.
The court heard that police intercepted Minto on Queen St on July 17 for a breath test.
He returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.108.
The court was told that Minto had no traffic history of a like nature since 2011.
He was fined $650 and disqualified from driving for five months.
