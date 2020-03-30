CQ miner fined for possessing dangerous drugs

A DIESEL fitter at the mines has been fined $1000 for possessing drugs.

Joel Francis Lucht, 27, pleaded guilty on March 16 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of possessing methamphetamine and one of possessing drug utensils.

Police prosecutor Jess King said police executed a search warrant on a Frenchville residence on February 19 at 6.30pm and found Lucht in the kitchen.

Ms King said he declared a pipe in his bedroom wardrobe.

She said police also found a glasses case containing a clip seal bag of methamphetamines weighing two grams, along with a glass pipe and straw in Lucht’s bedroom.

Lucht said he was an auto electrician and diesel fitter working for the mines.

He was ordered to pay the $1000 fine and no convictions were recorded.