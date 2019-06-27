CQ miner granted bail after police raid finds 29g MDMA

A CENTRAL Queensland miner will return to work tomorrow after being granted bail over 29 grams of MDMA, cocaine and steroids.

Rhys Cambridge Fraser, 30, made a bail application in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this morning after being charged yesterday with 25 offences including 15 counts of possessing dangerous drugs, six counts of unlawful possession of prescription medication and one count of supplying a dangerous drug.

He also has charges for possessing relevant substances and tainted property.

The charges were laid after detectives from the Blackwater CIB, with the assistance of detectives from Woorabinda and Emerald ,executed a search warrant at a Quandong address yesterday after receiving information of drugs being transported into the area.

The court heard today Mr Fraser allegedly ordered the MDMA to be posted from Sydney.

Defence lawyer Rowan King said Fraser was a pump operator at a mine that is 15 minutes drive from the Blackwater Police Station and had been due to start his seven-day on roster today.

He said Fraser would have been at risk of spending too much time in custody, based on the sentence another client of RK Law received last week where there were similar circumstances.

Mr King said his client, who was about the same age as Fraser and worked full time, last week received a three year prison term suspended for five years.

He said that client had no criminal history, like Fraser, and had originally been charged with 37 offences including one of trafficking which was replaced with supplying methamphetamines.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke said Fraser's charges included possession of a significant amount of drugs - over 29 grams of MDMA powder.

He said the charges were also in relation to possession of steroids and cocaine.

Mr Clarke granted Fraser bail with conditions of reporting twice a week to police and random drug testing.

Fraser's charges have been adjourned until August 7.