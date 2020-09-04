CQ miner’s arson rampage ignites pub, bins, and vehicles

ARSON AFTERMATH: A pub, vehicles and wheelie-bins throughout Blackwater were damaged during an arson spree last August.

A CENTRAL Queensland miner has faced justice following his late-night arson rampage in Blackwater and an attempt to set a political candidate’s vehicle alight.

In a sentencing hearing on Friday morning at Rockhampton’s District, Crown Prosecutor Samantha O’Rourke described how a highly intoxicated Simon Joseph Petith, 36, was thrown out of a Blackwater Hotel last August, kicking off a dangerous spree of arson which would threaten lives and destroy property.

One of the wheelie-bins destroyed during Petith’s arson spree in Blackwater.

“He lit fire to one of the bins outside of the hotel and the fire spread to the wall. There were staff still inside the hotel at the time,” Ms O’Rourke said.

As Petith walked back to his accommodation, she said he ignited two more bins before setting fire to the tray of a Nissan Navara.

“He continued to another car where he also set fire to the contents of the tray but that fire was caught in time so the damage was limited, and finally, he set fire to another bin,” she said.

A vehicle damaged by the arson spree in Blackwater.

“He was identified by the CCTV at the hotel, he was interviewed but denied participating in the offending.”

In addition to Blackwater rampage, the court heard how Petith attempted to set alight Labor’s candidate for Dawson Belinda Hassan’s vehicle on Gordon St in Mackay last May.

“The defendant tried to light a car on fire by stuffing a plastic bag down the fuel tank line,” Ms O’Rourke said.

“There is no suggestion that this was politically motivated offending. He was identified through his fingerprint.”

Petith tampered with the fuel tank of Labor candidate Belinda Hassan’s campaign car in an apparent attempt to create an explosion. CREDIT 7 NEWS

The Crown Prosecuter said Petith’s latest offending was an escalation on the criminal history he had accumulated in Queensland, New South Wales and Western Australia.

Petith pleaded guilty to two counts of arson, three counts of wilful damage, one count of endangering particular property by fire and one count of attempted arson.

Defence Barrister Tom Polley said Petith’s real problems started in 2016 when he lost his licence and was having problems with work, leading to an increased consumption of alcohol and an escalation in his mental health problems.

It was only when he was imprisoned that Petith received formal diagnoses of his medical conditions by Queensland Government psychiatrists who were then able to properly medicate him.

He tendered documents showing Petith had worked hard on his rehabilitation during his incarceration and would be willing to comply with strict parole conditions.

CQ miner Simon Joseph Petith has pleaded guilty to multiple counts of arson in Rockhampton District Court.

Mr Polley read out a message from Petith addressing the court expressing his “sincere sorrow” for his actions and that “this is not me, now I’m on the right track, I won’t be back”.

While acknowledging the seriousness of the crimes, Judge Leanne Clare said this case differed because the offending was being driven by a undiagnosed mental condition exacerbated by an excessive intake of alcohol where “the blackout appears to be genuine”.

“Deterrence and punishment are less relevant for you in these circumstances than it would have been for someone else,” Ms Clare said.

“But not for your illness you would not have committed these offences.”

His early guilty plea, remorse and co-operation with the treatment program gave her confidence that he was ready to be released into his Mackay-based father’s care under strict parole conditions requiring a close link to mental health support services.

She sentenced Petith to the head sentence of three years imprisonment.

In recognition of 13 months already served in pre-sentence custody, he was released on parole immediately.