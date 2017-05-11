25°
CQ miners strike over wage cuts, serious safety concerns

Melanie Plane
| 11th May 2017 7:58 AM
Glencore's Oaky Creek Mine. Photo Contributed
Glencore's Oaky Creek Mine. Photo Contributed Contributed

CENTRAL Queensland miners will stop work today to protest wage cuts and conditions at work.

Workers at Glencore's Oaky North Lodge will strike from 12pm-4pm as part of industrial action protest the mining company's attempts to 'strip workers' wages and conditions at work'.

Glencore employ 900 workers at the Oaky Creek Coal project which is located between Tieri and Middlemount. The mine has two underground operations and a coal preparation plant.

Cfmeu district president Chris Brodsky. Photo Meghan Kidd / CQ News
Cfmeu district president Chris Brodsky. Photo Meghan Kidd / CQ News Meghan Kidd

CFMEU Mining and Energy division District Vice President Chris Brodsky said workers would not allow the company to attack their entitlements and risk safety.

"Glencore is asking workers to sacrifice their pay and conditions while also stripping them of basic rights, such as certainty about rostered shifts and the right to be represented when a worker is stood down," Mr Brodsky said.

"Taking workers' pay, job security and shift certainty off them and creating an unsafe workplace is totally unacceptable and the union won't stand for it.

Key issues where workers and the CFMEU claim Glencore has taken an unreasonable position include:

  • Removing employee's right to workplace representation when Stood Down and for disputes;
  • Insisting on being able to unilaterally change rosters with no arbitration
  • Exclusion of clauses which provide safety for workers including working in the 'muster area'.
  • Insistence on a reduction in real wages
  • Increasing costs for Accommodation while cutting real pay
  • Removal of Arbitration in the Personal Leave clause.
  • Inadequate Natural Disaster Arrangements.
  • Inadequate Severance and Retrenchment arrangements.
  • Removing worker representation for Disputes

Mr Brodsky said miners would demand a better deal from Glencore through their unions.

"Workers do not take industrial action lightly, but we have no other option given the company's negotiating position would cut real wages, remove their rights at work and compromise safety,” he said.

